Barnier talked to the press after debriefing EU commissioners on the state of play of the Brexit talks (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier urges UK to come up with Brexit positions

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, urged the UK to come up with its negotiating positions before the second round of talks due next Monday (17 July).

The French politician expressed his frustration that the UK has not formulated positions on key issues related to the divorce agreement, especially on the single financial settlement.

The British government has not yet accepted the principle of the need for a financial settlement, arguing that it has no obligations on...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Barnier talked to the press after debriefing EU commissioners on the state of play of the Brexit talks (Photo: European Commission)

