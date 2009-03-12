Ad
China – EU business relations

EU & the World
by EUobserver,

The project 'Understanding China' is designed to improve and facilitate the understanding of China for European businesses, especially SMEs through training and policy dialogue. The programme is co-financed by the European Commission – DG EuropeAid.

