EU energy commissioner picks ironic day for Russia meeting

EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger has invited Russia to contribute to a new EU energy strategy, speaking in Moscow on a key day in the trial of oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky with the very man who took away his company.
Mr Oettinger met with Russia's deputy prime minister in charge of energy, Igor Sechin, in the Russian capital on Tuesday (2 November) after traveling to Moscow for a German think-tank event.
Following the meeting, Mr Sechin's spokesman told Russia's main ne...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
