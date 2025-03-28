Ad
Ironically, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was himself sent to prison from the mayorship of Istanbul back in 1998 before becoming president — could history repeat itself? (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

What we are witnessing is the 'Putinisation' of Erdoğan

by Selçuk Gültaşlı, Brussels,

After the imprisonment of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on fabricated evidence, Turkey seems to be at the threshold of yet another milestone of deepening authoritarianism.

İmamoğlu, the mayor of Turkey’s largest city of at least 16 million people, was seen as one of the few possible candidates who could have beaten president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the...

Author Bio

Selçuk Gültaşlı is a board member of the European Center for Populism Studies, an NGO based in Brussels. He was formerly the Brussels bureau chief of Turkish newspaper Zaman — which was closed by decree of the Turkish government in July 2016.

