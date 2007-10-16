Ad
Uzbekistan - NGO Human Rights Watch says torture and deaths in custody are still widespread (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU reaches out to Uzbekistan

by Philippa Runner,

The EU has lifted a visa ban on Uzbekistan officials despite complaints the Central Asian dictatorship has made no real progress on human rights since it massacred at least 187 civilians during protests two years ago.

The decision by European foreign ministers on Monday (15 October) lifts the travel restrictions for a provisional six months in view of the "increased willingness of the Uzbek authorities to engage in dialogue with the EU."

It praises Tashkent for holding meetings on...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Uzbekistan - NGO Human Rights Watch says torture and deaths in custody are still widespread (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU & the World

