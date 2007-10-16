EU reaches out to Uzbekistan

The EU has lifted a visa ban on Uzbekistan officials despite complaints the Central Asian dictatorship has made no real progress on human rights since it massacred at least 187 civilians during protests two years ago.

The decision by European foreign ministers on Monday (15 October) lifts the travel restrictions for a provisional six months in view of the "increased willingness of the Uzbek authorities to engage in dialogue with the EU."

It praises Tashkent for holding meetings on...