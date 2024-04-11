Who did Russia pay? MEPs urge spies to give names

MEPs have urged intelligence services to publish the names of who was paid by Russia, while pointing fingers at the EU's far right.

Two French liberal MEPs led the calls for culprits' names in a plenary debate in Brussels late on Wednesday (10 April).

"We demand the names, the numbers, who was paid, which party, by which intermediary, for which objective, and how much," said Valérie Hayer.

Nathalie Loiseau said: "the [intelligence] services must make public what they know"...