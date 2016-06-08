Germany blocks Georgia's EU visa bid

Germany has delayed Georgia’s bid to get EU visa-free travel in a political decision to be closely watched in Ukraine and beyond.

Germany, supported by France and Italy, said No to the move at an EU ambassadors’ meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (8 June). They did it the same day that Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili was in the EU capital to lobby for a Yes.

Berlin said the German public was worried about a recent spate of home burglaries by Georgian criminal groups in Ge...