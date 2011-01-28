Ad
euobserver
Minsk international airport: some people from the former Soviet Union have ways to get around a visa ban (Photo: El Bingle)

EU to hit Lukashenko's sons in new visa ban list

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman and Maryna Rakhlei, Brussels,

The EU is to slap a new visa ban on the two adult sons of Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko - Viktor and Dmitry - as well as 115 other people involved in the recent crackdown on opposition. The fresh names are to join an old list, bringing the total to 158.

EUobserver has learned that Viktor Lukashenko, a presidential aid on defence matters and a member of the country's security council, is to be branded persona non grata in the EU following the crackdown on opposition after ri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Minsk international airport: some people from the former Soviet Union have ways to get around a visa ban (Photo: El Bingle)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections