EU to hit Lukashenko's sons in new visa ban list

The EU is to slap a new visa ban on the two adult sons of Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko - Viktor and Dmitry - as well as 115 other people involved in the recent crackdown on opposition. The fresh names are to join an old list, bringing the total to 158.

