EU to hit Lukashenko's sons in new visa ban list

The EU is to slap a new visa ban on the two adult sons of Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko - Viktor and Dmitry - as well as 115 other people involved in the recent crackdown on opposition. The fresh names are to join an old list, bringing the total to 158.
EUobserver has learned that Viktor Lukashenko, a presidential aid on defence matters and a member of the country's security council, is to be branded persona non grata in the EU following the crackdown on opposition after ri...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
