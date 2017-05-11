Ad
EU citizens also want certainty for their families (Photo: Guled Ahmed)

Brexit-affected citizens want special deal on rights

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU citizens and British expats caught up in Brexit limbo are in the European Parliament on Thursday (11 May), asking MEPs to help ring-fence their rights as the UK leaves the union.

They want the EU to secure a separate agreement on guaranteeing all existing rights of EU citizens to make sure they are safe even if there was no deal on the conditions of the UK's exit, a scenario which many describe as a “nightmare”.

"We are asking for a ring-fenced, legally binding deal to preserv...

