Merkel had endorsed Macron prior to the French vote (Photo: Emmanuel Macron/Twitter)

EU relieved by Macron's win

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders have reacted to Emmanuel Macron’s victory with relief and with hope the French result will strike a blow against other nationalist forces.

Macron won by 65 percent on Sunday (7 May) against the nationalist-populist Marine Le Pen, who had campaigned to pull France out of the euro and possibly the EU.

The 39-year old Macron had campaigned on a pro-EU ticket, but also said he wanted to reform the bloc.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

