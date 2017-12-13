Ad
EU leaders plan to celebrate the new push for EU defence integration at a ceremony on the sidelines of a summit in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Medical HQ to spearhead EU military push

by Andrew Rettman and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The first joint project designed to make the EU into a "credible" military power is to bear fruit by the end of next year.

The so-called "European Medical Command", with its HQ in Brussels, is to create "a multinational medical task force with a rapidly deployable capability for basic primary care" and to "provide evacuation facilities" for soldiers on EU military missions overseas.

A senior EU official said on Tuesday (12 December) that "by the end of 2018, we should be able to...

