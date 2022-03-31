Ad
Russia is a leading diamond exporter (Photo: EUobserver)

War diamonds: Ukraine slams Russian gems in Belgium

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgium's trade in Russian diamonds could become a source of shame for the symbolic EU country, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

"Here, we fight against the tyranny which wants to divide Europe which wants to destroy those for whom freedom is essential," Zelensky said by video-link from Kyiv to Belgian MPs in Brussels on Thursday (31 March).

"There are people for whom the Russian diamonds sometimes sold in Antwerp are more important," he added.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

