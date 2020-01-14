Europe's migration system is broken: Renew has a plan

The 2015 crisis made clear that the EU was unprepared for such a large number of migrants and refugees reaching our borders and that our European migration and asylum policy is not fit for purpose.
With massive population growth expected in many African countries and little indication of the security situation improving in the Middle East and the Sahel, migration towards Europe is likely to increase in the coming years.
We can...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Malik Azmani is a Dutch MEP and first vice-president of the Renew Europe group and Jan-Christoph Oetjen, a German MEP for Renew Europe.
Malik Azmani is a Dutch MEP and first vice-president of the Renew Europe group and Jan-Christoph Oetjen, a German MEP for Renew Europe.