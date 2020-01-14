Ad
Migration and asylum is of great concern to our citizens. They rightly expect from us that we act, that we can show them we are in control (Photo: Mustafa Jado)

Europe's migration system is broken: Renew has a plan

by Malik Azmani and Jan-Christoph Oetjen, Brussels,

The 2015 crisis made clear that the EU was unprepared for such a large number of migrants and refugees reaching our borders and that our European migration and asylum policy is not fit for purpose.

With massive population growth expected in many African countries and little indication of the security situation improving in the Middle East and the Sahel, migration towards Europe is likely to increase in the coming years.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Malik Azmani is a Dutch MEP and first vice-president of the Renew Europe group and Jan-Christoph Oetjen, a German MEP for Renew Europe.

