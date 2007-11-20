Ad
euobserver
Moscow - election observers were invited to oversee the election day only and not the campaign (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia sends warning over election observers

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova,

Russia has hit back at the West over the cancellation of an observation mission for the country's elections on 2 December, saying the move was politically motivated.

"I think there is a political component", the Central Electoral Commission chief Vladimir Churov said on Monday (19 November), suggesting a link between a visit by the OSCE's Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights representative to the US and the cancellation.

"If Washington controls ODIHR, they should...

euobserver

