Ad
euobserver
The UN plenary chamber in New York. The general assembly will be the first global-level meeting after the Arab Spring (Photo: tomdz)

Polls show EU support for Palestinian bid

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

A strong majority of people in three large EU countries - France, Germany and the UK - have said their governments should vote in favour of Palestine's UN bid.

The poll by YouGov and Ifop for pro-Palestinian NGO Avaaz showed that 69 percent of people in France, 71 percent in Germany and 59 percent in the UK want their leaders to take the step at this year's UN General Assembly, which starts in New York on Tuesday (13 September).

The public endorsement comes amid EU disunity on the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Tension, confusion behind EU facade on Palestine
The UN plenary chamber in New York. The general assembly will be the first global-level meeting after the Arab Spring (Photo: tomdz)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections