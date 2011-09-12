Polls show EU support for Palestinian bid

A strong majority of people in three large EU countries - France, Germany and the UK - have said their governments should vote in favour of Palestine's UN bid.

The poll by YouGov and Ifop for pro-Palestinian NGO Avaaz showed that 69 percent of people in France, 71 percent in Germany and 59 percent in the UK want their leaders to take the step at this year's UN General Assembly, which starts in New York on Tuesday (13 September).

The public endorsement comes amid EU disunity on the...