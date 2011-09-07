Ad
Solidarity alone is not going to work, say Merkel (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel outlines steps to 'stability union'

by Honor Mahony,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a "stability union" in which all member states behave in a fiscally responsible manner and miscreants can be brought before the EU’s highest court.

Making a direct reference to the founding fathers of the EU, who had to "rebuild a destroyed Germany", Merkel told her parliament on Wednesday (7 September) that "our task is to show the way to reach a stability union."

This would involve a possible EU treaty change to enforce budget contr...

