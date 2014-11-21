One year after Euromaidan: 13 people dying every day

One year after the start of Ukraine’s pro-Western revolution - the Euromaidan - people are dying every day in east Ukraine despite the 5 September “ceasefire” pact with Russia, a UN report says.
The survey, by the UN’s human rights body, the Geneva-based OHCHR, out on Thursday (20 November), estimates that “on average 13 people were killed every day between 6 September and 31 October”. <...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
