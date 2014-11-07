Ad
Dutch MPs want extra answers about their country's contribution to the EU budget (Photo: Images_of_Money)

UK, Netherlands get nine extra months to pay EU bill

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU finance ministers on Friday (7 November) extended until 1 September 2015 a deadline for contributions to the EU budget, given the "unusually" high corrections this year.

The corrections are made automatically each year when countries report their gross national income - with some member states getting money back, while others have to pay more.

EU budget commissioner Kristalina Georgieva will table a proposal in the coming weeks detailing the tweaks to the existing rules, which ...

