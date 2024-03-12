Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN

Israel was using starvation to wage war in Gaza, the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has told the UN's highest body, in one of his strongest allegations since 7 October.
"Starvation is being used [by Israel] as a war arm [sic] and when we condemn this happening in Ukraine, we have to use the same words for what is happening in Gaza," Borrell said in a speech in the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Tuesday (12 March).
Some 500,000 people were "on the brink of star...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.