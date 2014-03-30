Ad
euobserver
Xi will visit two pandas at a Belgian zoo to show his 'nice and civilised' side (Photo: Stefan)

Chinese President in first-ever EU visit this WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, BERLIN,

Hot on the heels of Barack Obama’s visit to the EU capital, Chinese President Xi Jinping will spend three days in Belgium this week.

He will meet top EU officials in Brussels on Monday (7 April) to discuss prospects for a China-EU free trade treaty, security co-operation, and global governance. He will also speak at the College of Europe in Bruges on Tuesday and visit two pandas, donated by China in February as “friendship envoys,” at a zoo in south-east Belgium.

His visit - the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

