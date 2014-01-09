Is the Greek economy ready to come off life support?

After six consecutive years of recession, the Greek economy might finally be allowed to leave its life support machine this year.
The country's debt burden should start to fall in 2014. So should unemployment. It may even post economic growth by the end of the year.
Both Greek and EU officials insist that the tide is finally turning.
But if the Greek economy is no longer on the precipice of one or two years ago, it is hardly in good health.
At 27 percent, Greece has ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.