'You can just imagine the headlines in the Daily Mail if [Cameron] agreed to expand EU military powers' (Photo: Defence Images)

No 'giant leap' on EU defence at summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain and Germany are aiming to downgrade plans for deeper EU military co-operation.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (19 December) will discuss joint defence for the first time in five years.

The talks come amid calls from the US and from Nato for Europe to do more on security crises in its own neighbourhood, instead of relying on American hardware as in Libya in 2011.

According to draft summit conclusions circulated on Wednesday, they will endorse a series o...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

'You can just imagine the headlines in the Daily Mail if [Cameron] agreed to expand EU military powers' (Photo: Defence Images)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

