Ad
euobserver
EU commission HQ: the German idea is likely to be a hard sell (Photo: tpholland)

EU officials flesh out 'reform contracts' plan

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU officials are in the process of putting flesh on the bones of a German idea of "reform contracts," but it is going to be difficult to sell.

It builds on the premise that for all the efforts the EU has made to shore up economic and monetary union since the start of the financial crisis, the beefed-up rules are still more corrective than preventive.

The thinking is that a half-way house system is needed. One that would get member states to reform before they get to the stage of b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Germany gets its way on reform 'contracts'
EU commission HQ: the German idea is likely to be a hard sell (Photo: tpholland)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections