EU officials flesh out 'reform contracts' plan

EU officials are in the process of putting flesh on the bones of a German idea of "reform contracts," but it is going to be difficult to sell.

It builds on the premise that for all the efforts the EU has made to shore up economic and monetary union since the start of the financial crisis, the beefed-up rules are still more corrective than preventive.

The thinking is that a half-way house system is needed. One that would get member states to reform before they get to the stage of b...