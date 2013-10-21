Ad
The NSA intercepted 70 million telephone records of French citizens within a 30-day period (Photo: Valentina Pop)

US spy agency targets French firms

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Documents seen by French daily Le Monde say the US intelligence agency, the NSA, obtained over 70 million telephone records of French citizens within a 30-day period.

The American spy dragnet took place between 10 December 2012 and 8 January 2013, reports Le Monde on Monday (21 October).

The paper says certain key words, detected by the NSA system, would launch an automatic recording of the telephone conversation. Text messages were also hoovered up.

The NSA programme is cal...

