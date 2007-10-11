Ad
Armenia claims that Ottoman Turks in 1915 killed an estimated 1.5 million of its citizens (Photo: Wikipedia)

Turkey dismayed at US vote on Armenian genocide

by Lucia Kubosova,

Turkey's leaders have condemned a non-binding resolution passed on Wednesday (10 October) by a US congress committee recognising the 1915-17 Armenian killings by Ottoman Turks as genocide.

"This unacceptable decision of the committee, like similar ones in the past, is not regarded by the Turkish people as valid or of any value," Turkish president Abdullah Gul said in reaction to the vote in the House Foreign Affairs Committee by 27 votes to 21.

According to Anatolian news agency,...

