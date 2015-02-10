US and Germany at odds over arms to Ukraine

US president Barack Obama has said he might start arming Ukraine if the Minsk summit fails, despite German objections.
He told a press briefing with German chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on Monday (9 February) that “if … diplomacy fails, what I’ve asked my team to do is to look at all options - what other means can we put in place to change [Russian leader] Mr. Putin’s calculus - and the possibility of lethal defensive weapons is one of those options”.
He declined to...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
