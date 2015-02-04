China-EU Relations: Broader, Higher and Stronger

The year 2014 was a year of bumper harvest for China's diplomacy as we made significant progress in both diplomatic philosophy and practice. China took a proactive approach in developing its relations with Europe while ensuring continuity and stability. Building on what we have achieved in the past, we had a lot to celebrate in 2014.
It was a year of new vision for China-EU relations. During his historic visit to the EU last spring, President Xi Jinping proposed to build a China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilisation and thus bridge the Chinese Dream and the European one. In his meeting and phone conversation with the new EU leadership, President Xi reiterated the direction and vision for China-EU relations, which were well received by the EU side.
China-EU cooperation has moved further ahead not just in quantitative but also qualitative terms. The partnership for civilization has begun to take root in people's mind. Thanks to the second meeting of the China-EU High-Level People-to-People Dialogue, cultural and people-to-people exchanges have become ever more vibrant, with 6 million people travelling between China and EU countries last year. China and the EU had a good track record of communication and coordination on the Iranian nuclear issue, climate change, international trade negotiations and other important global and regional affairs.
China has engaged in in-depth dialogue with the EU on human rights in a spirit of equality and seeking common ground while shelving difference. This has helped the EU understand and appreciate China's views on human rights, its achievements as well as its commitment to the rule of law. We have increasingly come to a consensus on the need to take a long-term and holistic approach, increase mutual trust through candid dialogue and remove impediments as we work together to develop bilateral relations.
To build a new type of international relationship based on cooperation for mutual benefit, China and the EU will make the most of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties and deepen mutual understanding of and respect for their visions through China-EU Summit, High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue, Strategic Dialogue and People-to-People Dialogue. We will support each other as we take the path of peaceful development and grow our relations in a robust, steady and sound manner. We will work together to promote a global strategic culture featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation and make it a prominent rule governing international relations.
To uphold world peace and development as well as international justice and post-WWII order, China will work with the EU and the wider international community to firmly oppose any attempts to whitewash history. We will work together to shape the post-2015 development agenda that serves the interests of all, particularly developing countries. We will intensify communication and coordination as we address terrorism, proliferation and climate change.
Confucius says, at the age of 40, one will no longer suffer from perplexities. After 40 years, China-EU relations have grown more mature and vibrant with broad prospects. I am confident that with our concerted efforts, the China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will deliver even greater success and contribute more to world peace, stability and prosperity.
