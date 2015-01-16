Ad
euobserver
Passing the court of public opinion poses the stiffest test to international agreements. (Photo: Corporate Europe Observatory)

Analysis

Passing the court of public opinion

EU Political
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU trade negotiators are used to working in secrecy, and say that it is the only way to secure a good deal. Unfortunately for them, that is no longer possible.

The negotiations on the EU-US trade deal known as TTIP have been a tough learning curve for the Commission.

This week the EU executive revealed that its online consultation on investor protection in TTIP was flooded by 145,000 responses containing, in the somewhat piqued words of the Commission, “pre-defined negative answe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

TTIP's teflon coat wears thin
'Huge scepticism' on US talks, EU trade chief admits
Passing the court of public opinion poses the stiffest test to international agreements. (Photo: Corporate Europe Observatory)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections