Germany wants Russian diplomats to keep EU travel perks

Fear of Kremlin retaliation is unlikely to see the EU curb Russian diplomats' travel perks, despite a Danish and Dutch-endorsed security alert.
Austria and Germany, among others, remained sceptical of the idea on Monday (17 June), even though it hadn't been formally discussed, several diplomatic sources said.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
