Russia's EU chargé d'affaires Kirill Logvinov (Photo: russiaeu.ru)

Germany wants Russian diplomats to keep EU travel perks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fear of Kremlin retaliation is unlikely to see the EU curb Russian diplomats' travel perks, despite a Danish and Dutch-endorsed security alert.

Austria and Germany, among others, remained sceptical of the idea on Monday (17 June), even though it hadn't been formally discussed, several diplomatic sources said.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor.

