EU considers mini-sanctions on Russia

The EU is considering whether to add some low-level names to the Russia blacklist, as France and Germany lead efforts on Ukraine peace talks.

Member states’ ambassadors in Brussels on Monday (7 July) tasked the EU foreign service with drawing up names of potential individuals.

Diplomatic sources say they will mostly be east Ukrainian separatists and “possibly” a handful of Russian citizens deemed to be supporting them. One contact noted they are likely to be people that even Rus...