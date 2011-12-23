Ad
euobserver
Gaddafi: laughed out of court as 'manifestly inadmissable' (Photo: Martin Beek)

Arab Spring villains bombard EU with lawsuits

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The year of the Arab Spring has seen an extraordinary number of anti-EU lawsuits, including by the late Colonel Gaddafi, who lost.

Eighty two people, entities or groups of entities hit by EU visa bans and asset freezes took the EU to court in 2011.

The number is a staggering increase compared to previous years: there were just seven cases in the whole period from 1999 (the first-ever case) to 2009 and 15 cases in 2010.

The bulk (37) of the 2011 lawsuits come from the circle...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU piles sanctions on Syria, raises possibility of UN troops
EU officials welcome news of Gaddafi's death
Latest jailing puts Belarus oligarchs in EU crosshairs
Gaddafi: laughed out of court as 'manifestly inadmissable' (Photo: Martin Beek)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections