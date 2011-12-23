Arab Spring villains bombard EU with lawsuits

The year of the Arab Spring has seen an extraordinary number of anti-EU lawsuits, including by the late Colonel Gaddafi, who lost.

Eighty two people, entities or groups of entities hit by EU visa bans and asset freezes took the EU to court in 2011.

The number is a staggering increase compared to previous years: there were just seven cases in the whole period from 1999 (the first-ever case) to 2009 and 15 cases in 2010.

The bulk (37) of the 2011 lawsuits come from the circle...