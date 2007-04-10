Ad
Mr Solana (r) and Mr Larijani (l) have been meeting on a regular basis over the last year (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU says Iran taking a step in 'wrong' direction

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union has reacted to Iran's announcement that the country will radically expand its uranium enrichment by nearly 10 times the previously known amount by saying it is a step in the "wrong" direction.

Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announced on Monday (9 April) that Iran is now producing enriched uranium on an industrial scale, risking a deepening of the crisis with world powers over its nuclear drive.

Germany, as current holder of the EU presidency, denounced th...

