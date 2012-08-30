Ad
Wen Jiabao is seeing Angela Merkel for the second time this year (Photo: picture-alliance/Frank May)

China urges Germany and France to solve euro-crisis

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao on Thursday (30 August) offered vague promises to buy bonds from troubled euro-countries, but said that it is ultimately up to Germany and France to solve the crisis.

"The European debt crisis recently has continued to deteriorate, giving rise to serious concerns in the international community. Frankly, I am also worried," Wen said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

She had travelled to Beijing with half of her ...

