Behind the scenes of the EU-IMF 'shit-storm' on Ukraine

The IMF has joined the EU in piling pressure on Ukraine to fight corruption. But the shock resignation of an EU fixer, which prompted the storm, may not be all it seems.
Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko phoned International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday (10 January) to promise her “a roadmap of … top-priority reforms”.
He added that Kiev needed a government reshuffle, but without early elections, which would “only deepen the political crisis”.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.