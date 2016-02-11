Behind the scenes of the EU-IMF 'shit-storm' on Ukraine

The IMF has joined the EU in piling pressure on Ukraine to fight corruption. But the shock resignation of an EU fixer, which prompted the storm, may not be all it seems.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko phoned International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday (10 January) to promise her “a roadmap of … top-priority reforms”.

He added that Kiev needed a government reshuffle, but without early elections, which would “only deepen the political crisis”.