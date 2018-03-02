EU 'ready' for trade showdown with US

The EU will immediately take counter-measures if the US imposes tariffs on European steel imports, the European Commission said on Friday (2 March).

"We will react swiftly, firmly and proportionately, on the basis of the rules that are in place, agreed by all international trade partners and the World Trade Organization," a commission spokesman told journalists.

"We are not going to sit on our hands while our industry is at risk of being hit by unfair measures," said Alexander Win...