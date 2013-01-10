EU launches new fund to help oppressed

Pro-democracy movements in oppressive states like Belarus will soon have access to grants through a new Brussels-based fund.
Officially launched on Wednesday (9 January), the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) is a joint undertaking by the European Commission and a handful of member states and European deputies.
“The endowment comes at a very timely moment, as 2013 will be a crucial year for democratic transitions, in particular in the EU’s neighbourhood,” said the EU’s foreig...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
