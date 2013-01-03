US fiscal cliff not averted, but postponed

Rather than a deal, the US fiscal cliff talks reflect still another delay. However, the time will run out in the next 4-8 weeks. The net effect will reverberate across Europe and the world economy.

On Tuesday (1 January) House Republicans reversed course, thus clearing the way for House approval for fiscal cliff deal that would avert most tax increase, large cuts in Pentagon spending and other government programs.

So what’s at stake in the crisis? And what are the likely implicati...