Citizens Initiative risks being strangled by EU commission

The expectations attached to the EU’s new participatory democracy tool are high.
The European Citizens Initiative (ECI), allowing citizens to influence EU law-making, is seen as the most significant democratic reform in Europe since the introduction of direct elections to the European Parliament in 1979.
Yet for all the pre-implementation hype, the new democracy instrument has gotten off to a poor start.
Of the first six officially registered initiatives, not one has begun...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
