EU to G20: We will not take 'economic lessons'

The EU is not prepared to take economic lessons from its G20 partners, the president of the European Commission said Monday (18 June) amid international fears the eurozone crisis could put the global economy back into recession.

"Frankly we are not coming here to take lessons on democracy or on how to handle the economy," said Jose Manuel Barroso ahead of a G20 meeting in Mexico, where the eurozone crisis was expected to play a central part in discussions.

With Washington in parti...