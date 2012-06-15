Eurozone approaching moment of truth

We are approaching a moment of truth for the eurozone. After more than two years of uncertainty, instability and slow growth, decisions taken over the next few months could determine the economic future of the whole European continent for the next decade and beyond.

I have argued for a year now that the eurozone need to follow the “remorseless logic” of monetary union towards much greater fiscal integration. In countries like the UK and the US we are familiar with the features of a stab...