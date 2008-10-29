Georgia accused of war crimes in South Ossetia

The BBC, the UK public broadcaster, has found evidence in South Ossetia that appears to indict Georgian troops of having targeted civilians during their August attack on Tskhinvali, a claim strongly denied by Tbilisi. Meanwhile, Russian officials have told the EU that unless it recognises the two breakaway regions, it is to keep its monitors out.

After a visit to Tskhinvali - the capital of South Ossetia - the BBC reported on Tuesday (28 October) evidence including a heavily bombed apa...