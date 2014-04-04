Protest in EU capital prompts security scare at US embassy

Stone-throwing protesters prompted a “lock-down” at the US embassy to the EU in Brussels on Friday (4 April), as the US ambassador briefed press on the merits of free trade.

The rally saw between 25,000 and 50,000 people, mostly from Belgian trade unions, march past the US mission toward the EU district, where leaders gave speeches before the crowd melted away.

Protesters aired a mixed bag of grievances. One man told EUobserver he is against “austerity.” A second one said he is ...