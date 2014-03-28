Ad
China's president Xi Jinping (l) is making his first appearance in Brussels (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Belgian police try to censor posters ahead of China visit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Local police in Brussels told organisers of a New York-based Chinese dance company to remove posters of a performance ahead of China’s presidential visit to the EU next week.

President Xi Jinping and his entourage will be staying at the Sheraton hotel near the Brussels’ National Theatre, which is staging a traditional Chinese musical by the Schen Yun Performance Arts troupe.

The dance makes reference to Falun Gong, a meditation practice widely persecuted by the Chinese Communist p...

