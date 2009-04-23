Ad
Gaza after Operation Cast Lead: The strip remains closed to reconstruction (Photo: Oxfam)

Israel takes bashing in EU foreign relations audit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Progress on upgrading EU-Israel relations will remain frozen until Israel takes steps to repair the peace process with Palestinians, the European Commission indicated on Thursday (23 April).

"We do not believe the time is right to go beyond the current level of relations," external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said in Brussels during an annual stock-taking of the union's ties with its neighbours.

"We expect a clear commitment from the new [Israeli] government to p...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

