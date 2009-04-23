Israel takes bashing in EU foreign relations audit

Progress on upgrading EU-Israel relations will remain frozen until Israel takes steps to repair the peace process with Palestinians, the European Commission indicated on Thursday (23 April).

"We do not believe the time is right to go beyond the current level of relations," external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said in Brussels during an annual stock-taking of the union's ties with its neighbours.

"We expect a clear commitment from the new [Israeli] government to p...