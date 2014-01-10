Ad
Merkel and Putin have had rocky relationship (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel caves in on Russia appointment

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (9 January) accepted the appointment of a pro-Moscow veteran as special coordinator for Russia policy, a concession made to her coalition partner.

Gernot Erler, who will turn 70 this year, is a close ally of Social Democrat leader and foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, himself a pro-Russian politician.

Erler coordinated German-Russian relations in the foreign ministry at the time when Steinmeier was chief of staff to Chancellor Ge...

