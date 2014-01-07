Ad
ESM chief Klaus Regling is sceptical about Greece exiting the bailout programme

Eurozone fund chief dashes Greek hopes for debt deal

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Greece's hopes for another debt deal aimed at helping it exit the bailout programme at the end of 2014 are not realistic, Klaus Regling, the head of eurozone's bailout fund (ESM), told Spiegel magazine.

"There will be no debt restructuring," Regling said.

The ESM is Greece's largest creditor, with €133 billion in 30-year loans already disbursed at an interest rate of 1.5 percent.

"The interest on these loans was deferred for the next ten years. All this equals a debt restru...

