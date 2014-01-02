Ad
Cameron: 'We’ve already capped welfare and cut immigration and this year we’ll carry on' (Photo: Mrs. Knook)

UK vows to control immigration as Bulgaria, Romania curbs end

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UK has vowed to control immigration, as restrictions on the free movement of workers from Bulgaria and Romania are lifted throughout the whole of the EU.

“We’ve already capped welfare and cut immigration and this year we’ll carry on, building an economy for people who work hard and play by the rules,” UK Prime Minister David Cameron said in his new year speech on Wednesday (1 January).

Cameron did not single out Romania and Bulgaria, but their new-found freedom has generated h...

