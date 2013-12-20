Ad
Summit venue. 'We risk seeing America disengage, and Europe and America drift apart,' Rasmussen said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France, Germany and UK show discord on EU defence

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to "deepen defence co-operation," but France, Germany and the UK disagreed how to do it at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (19 December).

French leader Francois Hollande went into the meeting calling for a new EU fund to help pay for member states' unilateral operations - such as the French intervention in Mali or the Central African Republic (CAR) - if they serve European security.

He did not get it.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said France can...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

