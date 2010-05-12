Mediterranean union not for conflict resolution, Fuele says

The Union for the Mediterranean is not a platform for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but a "project-oriented" club, EU neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele said after Arab leaders threatened to boycott an upcoming summit if Israel's foreign minister participates as planned.
"The very idea of the Union for the Mediterranean is not to create another framework for political discussions trying to solve the existing conflicts," Mr Fuele said Wednesday (12 May) in a press briefi...
