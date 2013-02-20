Germany and Poland join up on EU foreign policy

Germany and Poland, as well as the Czech republic and Sweden, have put forward joint ideas on how to handle post-Soviet countries, in what some diplomats are calling a "new axis" in EU foreign policy.

The four nations sent an unofficial paper on the so-called Eastern Partnership scheme to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on 15 January.

The text contains four proposals.

It says the EU should boost relations with individual countries covered by the scheme (Armenia, ...